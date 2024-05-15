Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 24064.14 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 20.26% to Rs 5624.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4676.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 24064.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19871.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.37% to Rs 19761.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15889.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 90495.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77147.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

24064.1419871.8490495.2877147.72102.76102.66101.1495.289611.857776.0633641.5226547.879597.007761.8233588.1226496.075624.364676.7119761.1615889.33

