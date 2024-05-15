Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 24064.14 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 20.26% to Rs 5624.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4676.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 24064.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19871.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.37% to Rs 19761.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15889.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 90495.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77147.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24064.1419871.84 21 90495.2877147.72 17 OPM %102.76102.66 -101.1495.28 - PBDT9611.857776.06 24 33641.5226547.87 27 PBT9597.007761.82 24 33588.1226496.07 27 NP5624.364676.71 20 19761.1615889.33 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

GE Power gains after bagging purchase orders from BALCO, NPCIL

CLIO Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 86.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Associated Alcohols &amp; Breweries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oil India edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Board of Power Finance Corporation approves change in CFO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story