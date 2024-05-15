Virinchi Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd, Tantia Constructions Ltd and Honda India Power Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2024.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd soared 13.56% to Rs 632.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 79545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8593 shares in the past one month.

Virinchi Ltd spiked 11.49% to Rs 41.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 95.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1595 shares in the past one month.

Tantia Constructions Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 36.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20509 shares in the past one month.

Honda India Power Products Ltd gained 8.94% to Rs 2680.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 576 shares in the past one month.

