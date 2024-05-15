Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Oil India edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil India added 1.71% to Rs 630.80 after the company said that its board will meet on Monday, 20 May 2024, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

At the same meeting, the board will also consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter & the year ended on 31 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,584.28 in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 325.31 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 5,323.74 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 5342.36 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge lower

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Associated Alcohols &amp; Breweries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Board of Power Finance Corporation approves change in CFO

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story