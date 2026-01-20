Power Grid accords investment approval of Rs 914 cr for multiple projects

The Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects of Power Grid Corporation of India in its meeting held today i.e., 20 January 2026, has considered and approved the following:

the proposal for implementation of Procurement of cold spare Transformers & Reactors approved in 51st WRPC, at an estimated cost of Rs 401.88 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of Investment Approval; the proposal for implementation of Procurement of cold spare Transformers & Reactors approved in 28th NERPC, at an estimated cost of Rs 166.33 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of Investment Approval; the proposal for implementation of Procurement of cold spare Transformers & Reactors approved in 53rd SRPC, at an estimated cost of Rs 345.78 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of Investment Approval.

