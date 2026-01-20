Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid accords investment approval of Rs 914 cr for multiple projects

Power Grid accords investment approval of Rs 914 cr for multiple projects

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
The Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects of Power Grid Corporation of India in its meeting held today i.e., 20 January 2026, has considered and approved the following:

the proposal for implementation of Procurement of cold spare Transformers & Reactors approved in 51st WRPC, at an estimated cost of Rs 401.88 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of Investment Approval; the proposal for implementation of Procurement of cold spare Transformers & Reactors approved in 28th NERPC, at an estimated cost of Rs 166.33 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of Investment Approval; the proposal for implementation of Procurement of cold spare Transformers & Reactors approved in 53rd SRPC, at an estimated cost of Rs 345.78 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of Investment Approval.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

