HCL Technologies partners with Carahsoft to drive digital transformation in U.S. public sector

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the public sector.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HCLTech's Public Sector distributor, providing the Federal, State, Local and Education agencies in the U.S. with advanced mission-driven technology solutions through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

HCLTech established a dedicated public sector solutions subsidiary that provides AI-driven platforms, cloud native modernization services, cybersecurity offerings and constituent focused services for Government agencies. Carahsoft contributes expertise in public sector contracting and sales and marketing and supports a broad network of reseller partners. Together, the companies will deliver integrated solutions and amplify access to HCLTech's capabilities for clients in the Government and education sectors.