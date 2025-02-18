Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power Grid acquires project SPV - Bidar Transco under TBCB route

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 18 February 2025 acquired Bidar Transco, the Project SPV to establish Augmentation of transformation capacity by 3x500 MVA, 400/220kV ICTs (6th - 8th) and 1x1500 MVA,765/400kV ICT (4th) at Bidar PS, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL).

The project comprises augmentation works at under-construction sub-station in the State of Karnataka.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

