Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins Rs 554 cr Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins Rs 554 cr Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka)

Rail Vikas Nigam in JV with Rithwik Projects has received a letter of acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) (K-RIDE) for Package C4A: Construction of Nine (9 Nos.) Stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura including Civil, Structural, Entry / Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering (DOC) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP). The project cost is Rs 554.46 crore. The company's share in the project is 51%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid acquires project SPV - Bidar Transco under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation acquires Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission project SPV

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

JK Tyre & Industries receives credit ratings from CARE

Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with Livingstone Infra for redevelopment project in Mumbai

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story