Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins Rs 554 cr Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

From Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka)

Rail Vikas Nigam in JV with Rithwik Projects has received a letter of acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) (K-RIDE) for Package C4A: Construction of Nine (9 Nos.) Stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura including Civil, Structural, Entry / Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering (DOC) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP). The project cost is Rs 554.46 crore. The company's share in the project is 51%.

