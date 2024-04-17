Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid board OKs raising funds upto Rs 12,000 cr

Power Grid board OKs raising funds upto Rs 12,000 cr

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India informed that its board has approved the raising of bonds as POWERGRID bonds issue(s) upto Rs 12,000 crore during FY 2024-25.

The unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable POWERGRID bonds will be issued in one or more tranches / series.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 2.6% to Rs 4,028.25 crore on 2.6% increase in net sales to Rs 11,549.79 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India ended 0.07% higher at Rs 274.35 on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. The domestic market is shut on account of Shri Ram Navami.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares rise

Sundram Fasteners receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

PC Jeweller to raise Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue

Hardcastle &amp; Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 511.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of IIFL Finance approves terms of rights issue

Vodafone Idea raises Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story