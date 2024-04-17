Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 511.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Hardcastle &amp; Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 511.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 511.11% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.55% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.11 16 5.413.91 38 OPM %67.4421.62 -60.2645.27 - PBDT0.980.29 238 3.691.96 88 PBT0.820.12 583 3.021.31 131 NP0.550.09 511 2.581.10 135

