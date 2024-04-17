Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 511.11% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.55% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.291.115.413.9167.4421.6260.2645.270.980.293.691.960.820.123.021.310.550.092.581.10

