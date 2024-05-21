Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 2.51%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 324.85, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.83% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% gain in NIFTY and a 71.76% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 324.85, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 14.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40432.85, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 327.9, up 3.21% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 84.83% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% gain in NIFTY and a 71.76% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

