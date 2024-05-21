Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India spurts 1.54%, gains for third straight session

State Bank of India spurts 1.54%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 833.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 833.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. State Bank of India has risen around 8.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48199.5, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 822.9, up 1.79% on the day. State Bank of India is up 44.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

