Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8984.75, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.15% jump in NIFTY and a 56.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Sanofi India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8984.75, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 22553.55. The Sensex is at 74076.92, up 0.1%. Sanofi India Ltd has gained around 9.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19108, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17202 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23128 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

