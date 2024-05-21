Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1117.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.75% in last one year as compared to a 23.15% jump in NIFTY and a 56.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1117.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 22553.55. The Sensex is at 74076.92, up 0.1%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 16.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19108, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

