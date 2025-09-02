Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 287.8, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.71 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 288.1, up 2.54% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 14% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.