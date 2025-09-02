Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 738.85, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 738.85, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added around 11.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 742.25, up 2.84% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 7.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 109.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.04%, up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 65 lakh work order from Gujarat CMO

Dollar index lingers below 98 mark; US non-farms eyed for further cues

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story