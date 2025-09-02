Indraprastha Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 217.6, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 20.23% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 217.46, up 3.2% on the day. Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down 21.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 20.23% slide in the Nifty Energy index.