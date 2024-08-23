Power Mech Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd and SEPC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 August 2024. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd and SEPC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Power Mech Projects Ltd spiked 10.14% to Rs 7032.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4485 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd soared 8.86% to Rs 72.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd surged 8.37% to Rs 583. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18972 shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd advanced 7.49% to Rs 226.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 431.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

SEPC Ltd spurt 7.31% to Rs 23.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

