Power Mech rises on Rs 510-cr order win

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Power Mech Projects added 1.94% to Rs 2,833 after it received an order worth of Rs 510 crore from Adani Power a project Chhattisgarh.

The contract entails mechanical construction works for a 2x800 MW Raipur Phase II Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project at Raikheda village in Raipur District, Chhattisgarh.

The consideration for this contract is Rs 510 crore, and it is to be executed in 34 months.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

The company reported a 35.60% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.51 crore on a 11.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

