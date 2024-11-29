CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Nava Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2024.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Nava Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2024.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 899.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16861 shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 353.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd crashed 4.26% to Rs 762.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd corrected 4.23% to Rs 1056.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18369 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14403 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd plummeted 4.07% to Rs 1049.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7076 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News