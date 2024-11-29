Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Swiggy Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and White Organic Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2024.

Swiggy Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and White Organic Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2024.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd tumbled 7.47% to Rs 486 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13601 shares in the past one month.

Swiggy Ltd crashed 5.73% to Rs 463.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd lost 5.43% to Rs 107. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16165 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shed 5.35% to Rs 87.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

White Organic Retail Ltd plummeted 5.22% to Rs 4.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News