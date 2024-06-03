Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 520.05 points or 6.75% at 8219.51 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 15.86%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 10.44%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.66%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.57%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 6.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 6.03%), NHPC Ltd (up 5.6%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), Siemens Ltd (up 4.94%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.43%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1029.05 or 2.18% at 48292.71.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 414.1 points or 2.84% at 14978.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 615.8 points or 2.73% at 23146.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 2004.51 points or 2.71% at 75965.82.

On BSE,2750 shares were trading in green, 517 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

