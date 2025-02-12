Prabhat Securities standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Securities declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.12 -58 OPM %20.0066.67 -PBDT0.030.08 -63 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.020.06 -67

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

