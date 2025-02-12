Prabhat Securities standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Securities declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.050.1220.0066.670.030.080.030.080.020.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News