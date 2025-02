Race Eco Chain standalone net profit rises 206.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.50% to Rs 128.74 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 206.67% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 85.50% to Rs 128.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.128.7469.401.861.862.010.661.840.521.380.45

