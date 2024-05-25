Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.175.37 -22 15.1716.66 -9 OPM %-5.04-0.93 --0.461.50 - PBDT-0.160.06 PL -0.130.28 PL PBT-0.170.06 PL -0.210.16 PL NP1.190.51 133 1.160.58 100

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

