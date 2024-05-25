Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 4.17 croreNet profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News