Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 croreNet profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 34.48% to Rs 275.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4555.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.06% to Rs 409.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 16181.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14570.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
