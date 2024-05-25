Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej &amp; Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 25 2024
Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 34.48% to Rs 275.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4555.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.06% to Rs 409.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 16181.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14570.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5112.704555.81 12 16181.6114570.42 11 OPM %11.5010.44 -7.436.42 - PBDT550.43420.74 31 1110.00729.56 52 PBT416.81302.17 38 623.27273.42 128 NP275.93205.18 34 409.13210.83 94

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

