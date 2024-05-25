Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadha Nature reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 0.050.08 -38 OPM %-100.00-25.00 --140.00-12.50 - PBDT0.060 0 0.040.01 300 PBT0.060 0 0.040.01 300 NP0.060 0 0.020.01 100

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

