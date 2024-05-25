Swadha Nature reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.050.040.050.08-100.00-25.00-140.00-12.500.0600.040.010.0600.040.010.0600.020.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News