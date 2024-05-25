Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 96.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital declined 96.77% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.05% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.200.280.830.8815.0032.1418.0729.550.030.510.510.700.030.510.510.690.030.930.511.11

