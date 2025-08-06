Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 209.60% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net Loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 209.60% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.267.193.50-19.750.06-1.97-0.38-2.11-0.28-1.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News