Premier Energies wins contracts worth USD 19.95 million

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
From The Republic of Benin, West Africa

Premier Energies has won contracts worth USD 19.95 million for supply and installation of solar power systems in the Republic of Benin, West Africa.

The scope of the contracts covers installation of 750 rooftop solar systems at key socio-community facilities including district police stations, educational institutions, health centres and special border surveillance units, plus installation of over 4,400 high-efficiency solar streetlights and 650 solar water heaters.

These projects are part of a national initiative by the Government of Benin to expand access to reliable, sustainable clean energy.

Implementation will be carried out by Premier Energies in collaboration with the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification, under the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, Republic of Benin.

Financing for the project is secured through a Line of Credit from the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID).

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

