Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Radico Khaitan has launched Jamun SpicyMint under its much-loved Magic Moments Flavours of India' range.

An innovative concept, the Flavours of India portfolio experiments with traditional flavours of the nation; reimagining them through the contemporary lens of vodka. Building on the overwhelming success of Alphonso Mango and Thandaai, both of which have captivated consumers, the addition of Jamun SpicyMint further solidifies the brand's dedication to celebrating India's spirit through bold, homegrown innovations.

Speaking on the launch, Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan, said: "Having crossed the landmark of 7 million cases in FY2025 and growing at remarkable 20% rate in Q1 FY2026, Magic Moments continues to be India's No. 1 and the World's 6th largest vodka brand. With our Flavours of India range, we celebrate India's diversity and love for authentic tastes by reimagining them in contemporary vodka expressions. Earlier this year, Alphonso Mango and Thandaai struck a chord with consumers, reflecting strong growth for these innovative flavours. Building on this momentum, we are now introducing Jamun SpicyMint, a bold and refreshing flavour that brings together nostalgia and adventure, further strengthening our journey of celebrating India in every sip."