Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves further investment in Kajaria Adhesive

At meeting held on 29 September 2025

The board of Kajaria Ceramics approves at its meeting held on 29 September 2025 has approved increase in the limit of investment in Kajaria Adhesive, a subsidiary company (KAPL), from Rs. 16 crore to Rs. 23 crore, by way of subscribing/acquiring shares of KAPL and/or granting of loan to KAPL and also to provide financial assistance of Rs. 6 crores towards working capital requirements of KAPL.

