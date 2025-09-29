Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves further investment in Kajaria Adhesive

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves further investment in Kajaria Adhesive

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 29 September 2025

The board of Kajaria Ceramics approves at its meeting held on 29 September 2025 has approved increase in the limit of investment in Kajaria Adhesive, a subsidiary company (KAPL), from Rs. 16 crore to Rs. 23 crore, by way of subscribing/acquiring shares of KAPL and/or granting of loan to KAPL and also to provide financial assistance of Rs. 6 crores towards working capital requirements of KAPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves change in directorate

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Sensex settles 62 points lower; Nifty ends below 24,650

India will remain the fastest growing G20 economy; US imposition of high tariffs to have limited negative effects, says Moody

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story