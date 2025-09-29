Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 29 September 2025

The Board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 29 September 2025 has approved the following:

Appointment of Ashok Kajaria as the Chairman of the Company under the category of the whole-time director (executive director) for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01 October 2025.

Appointment of Chetan Kajaria as the Vice Chairman of the Company under the category of the whole-time director (executive director) for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01 October 2025. The said appointment of Chetan Kajaria will be subject to approval of the members of the Company.

Appointment of Rishi Kajaria as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01 October 2025. The said appointment of Rishi Kajaria will be subject to approval of the members of the Company.