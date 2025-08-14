Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 252.08% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 252.08% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.761.923.11-2.600.21-0.050.21-0.050.21-0.05

