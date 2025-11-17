Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 88.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 218.50% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 88.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 218.50% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.372.0013.50-84.001.200.171.130.130.940.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News