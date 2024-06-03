Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore

Net profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) declined 24.14% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.08% to Rs 141.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 749.48% to Rs 349.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.7641.09 72 349.0541.09 749 OPM %41.1893.84 -40.5193.55 - PBDT29.2638.56 -24 141.5238.44 268 PBT29.2538.56 -24 141.4938.44 268 NP29.2538.56 -24 141.4938.44 268

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited: Poised for Growth with Strong Fundamentals and Ambitious Expansion Plans

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Dynacons Systems zooms after bagging contract for enterprise servers from NPCI

Stock alert: auto firms, Angel One, Adani Ports, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma

Angel One arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Maharashtra

Destiny Logistics &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 79.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 48.86% in the March 2024 quarter

S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story