Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore

Net profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) declined 24.14% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.08% to Rs 141.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 749.48% to Rs 349.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

