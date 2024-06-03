Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.21% to Rs 70.76 croreNet profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) declined 24.14% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 268.08% to Rs 141.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 749.48% to Rs 349.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News