Sales rise 0.16% to Rs 49.71 crore

Net profit of Destiny Logistics & Infra rose 79.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.16% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.42% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 57.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

49.7149.6357.8256.726.063.796.765.542.541.733.042.892.491.732.942.891.791.002.122.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News