Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 48.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 48.86% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.06% to Rs 16.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 70.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.4515.78 23 70.4765.68 7 OPM %32.3435.87 -34.0034.81 - PBDT6.665.15 29 24.6122.29 10 PBT5.944.16 43 21.7918.69 17 NP4.573.07 49 16.5813.81 20

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

