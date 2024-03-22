Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 7.96% over last one month compared to 4.15% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 4.13% today to trade at Rs 1091.25. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.94% to quote at 6846.79. The index is down 4.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 2.43% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 119.61 % over last one year compared to the 25.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 7.96% over last one month compared to 4.15% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4441 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26268 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1440 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 395.2 on 28 Mar 2023.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

