Telecom stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 14.4 points or 0.6% at 2428.76 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.87%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.82%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.63%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.09%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 0.68%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.52%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.47%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.32%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Avantel Ltd (down 0.93%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.78%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.76 or 0.45% at 72317.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 61.5 points or 0.28% at 21950.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.42 points or 0.48% at 42524.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.05 points or 0.07% at 13062.31.

On BSE,1905 shares were trading in green, 1036 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

