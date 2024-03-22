Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DOMS Industries to acquire majority stake in SKIDO Industries

DOMS Industries to acquire majority stake in SKIDO Industries

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For its venture into school bags category

DOMS Industries has ventured into the manufacturing and retailing of bags, including school bags, pouches, and related items, to fortify its presence in the back-to-school market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Board of Directors of DOMS approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in SKIDO Industries (SKIDO) with an initial investment of Rs 51 lakh, leaving the remaining ownership with the Sehgals. The Sehgal Family, backed by extensive experience, will oversee the day-to-day operations of SKIDO under DOMS' strategic direction.

Following this acquisition, SKIDO will operate as an independent entity, helmed by the co-founders, the Sehgal family, led by Pranay Sehgal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of HeidelbergCement India approves change in directorate

MentorKart Secures USD 250K funding, round Led by Realtime (RTAF) and TiE Angels (India) to Revolutionize Skilling and Job-Readiness

RBI's Central Board of Directors reviews global and domestic economic situation and outlook

Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance approves equity infusion of Rs 300 cr in Belstar Microfinance

Healthcare shares gain

Telecom stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

Prestige Estates Projects acquires 62.5 acres prime land in Indirapuram Extension, NCR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story