Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 93.65 points or 1.38% at 6876.54 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.17%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.74%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.37%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.91%),Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.65%), DLF Ltd (up 0.95%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.6%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.14%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.01%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.76 or 0.45% at 72317.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 61.5 points or 0.28% at 21950.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.42 points or 0.48% at 42524.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.05 points or 0.07% at 13062.31.

On BSE,1905 shares were trading in green, 1036 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

Godrej Prop jumps after inking pact to develop township project in Bengaluru

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

Star Housing Finance partners with Tata Capital Housing Finance

Tejas Networks wins Voice and Data Excellence award for its routers

Gensol Engineering wins Rs 520 cr solar power project in Maharashtra

L&amp;T, Wipro, Mazagon Dock, Tata Communications in focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story