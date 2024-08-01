Selan Explorations Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Plaza Wires Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2024. Starlineps Enterprises Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Plaza Wires Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Selan Explorations Technology Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 916.8 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 68345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20098 shares in the past one month.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 162.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd surged 17.12% to Rs 20.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43959 shares in the past one month.

Plaza Wires Ltd exploded 15.33% to Rs 99.36. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17076 shares in the past one month.

Primo Chemicals Ltd spurt 11.53% to Rs 41.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

