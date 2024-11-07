Pricol Q2 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Pricol reported consolidated net profit of Rs 45.07 crore in Q2 FY25, up 35.95% as against Rs 33.15 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 15.53% YoY to Rs 650.07 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 60 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up 35.74% as against Rs 44.20 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 24.70% YoY to Rs 87.12 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 13.40%.

On half year basis, the companys net profit gained 39.23% to Rs 906.31 crore on 15.50% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 12,530 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Vikram Mohan, MD, said, Even as the overall industry experiences a relatively muted growth across the vehicle segments, I am pleased to share that we have sustained our growth momentum. Our strategic initiatives and focus on operational excellence are consistently delivering positive outcomes, as evidenced by our steady performance and the recent successful launch of new products.

The positive feedback from our customers underscores our dedication to quality and innovation. While market dynamics vary across segments, with particularly strong growth in the two-wheeler space, our diversified approach and commitment to technological advancement continue to drive our progress. We remain dedicated to our growth ambitions and to creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

Pricol is manufactures automotive components for motorcycles, scooters, cars, trucks, buses, tractors and Off-road vehicles used in the construction and Industrial segment. Pricol also manufacture sintered components and products for fleet management.

Shares of Pricol fell 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 474.45 on the BSE.

