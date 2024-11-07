Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 35.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 37689.04 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 35.05% to Rs 3170.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2347.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 37689.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34281.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37689.0434281.2018.9316.716041.954706.344739.963567.703170.722347.75

