Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 35.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 37689.04 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 35.05% to Rs 3170.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2347.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 37689.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34281.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37689.0434281.20 10 OPM %18.9316.71 -PBDT6041.954706.34 28 PBT4739.963567.70 33 NP3170.722347.75 35
