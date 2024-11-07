Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 35.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 35.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 37689.04 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 35.05% to Rs 3170.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2347.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 37689.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34281.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37689.0434281.20 10 OPM %18.9316.71 -PBDT6041.954706.34 28 PBT4739.963567.70 33 NP3170.722347.75 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

'No choice': Supreme Court orders liquidation of grounded Jet Airways

US elections 2024 LIVE: Trump team in discussions about when he should go to Washington, DC

India should join China-backed Asian trade bloc, says NITI Aayog CEO

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story