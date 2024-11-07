Trent consolidated net profit rises 44.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.37% to Rs 4156.67 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 44.31% to Rs 338.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 4156.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2982.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4156.672982.4215.4715.31663.76466.54466.81314.32338.75234.73

