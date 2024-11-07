Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adarsh Mercantile consolidated net profit declines 71.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Adarsh Mercantile declined 71.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.110 0 OPM %-90.910 -PBDT0.090.39 -77 PBT0.090.39 -77 NP0.150.52 -71

