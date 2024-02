Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 29.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 18.93% to Rs 46.12 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 29.62% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.93% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.46.1256.8916.8513.7510.078.818.456.856.745.20

