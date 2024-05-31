Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales decline 81.06% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net loss of Prime Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.06% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 590.45% to Rs 10.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.30% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.216.39 -81 15.507.70 101 OPM %41.3213.62 -89.4823.25 - PBDT-0.200.83 PL 11.841.57 654 PBT-0.200.83 PL 11.841.57 654 NP-0.200.83 PL 10.841.57 590

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

