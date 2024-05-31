Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 35.66% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.00% to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 240.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.7149.44 -12 240.08186.84 28 OPM %2.155.26 -2.936.82 - PBDT2.444.08 -40 12.7719.00 -33 PBT2.364.06 -42 12.5818.94 -34 NP1.662.58 -36 7.2112.22 -41

