Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 43.71 croreNet profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 35.66% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.00% to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 240.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
