Prime Industries standalone net profit rises 78.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Prime Industries rose 78.26% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.89 -100 OPM %087.64 -PBDT1.090.29 276 PBT1.090.29 276 NP0.820.46 78

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

